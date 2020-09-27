Joseph F. Holthouser, 63, of Mount Washington and Hillview, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geneva Holthouser; son, James Fowler; sister, Debra Holthouser.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Holthouser; daughter, Melissa (Kurt) Hoying; son, Ron (Tonya) Fowler; five grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral services were arranged by Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Cremation was chosen.
Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.