Joseph F. Holthouser, 63, of Mount Washington and Hillview, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geneva Holthouser; son, James Fowler; sister, Debra Holthouser.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Holthouser; daughter, Melissa (Kurt) Hoying; son, Ron (Tonya) Fowler; five grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral services were arranged by Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Cremation was chosen.



