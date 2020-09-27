1/
Joseph F. Holthouser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph F. Holthouser, 63, of Mount Washington and Hillview, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geneva Holthouser; son, James Fowler; sister, Debra Holthouser.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Holthouser; daughter, Melissa (Kurt) Hoying; son, Ron (Tonya) Fowler; five grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral services were arranged by Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Cremation was chosen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved