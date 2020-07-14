1/
Joseph Gary Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Gary Clark, 69, of Boston, Ky., died on recently.
He was preceded in death by his son, Luke Clark; mother, Lillian Watson; father, John Sidney Clark Jr.; siblings, Helen Clark Godbey, J.D. Clark and Karen Clark; and nephew, Michael Godbey.
He is survived by his children, Beca (Blake) Clark Gordon, Justin Clark, Cathy Clark Enlow and Joe Paul Burton; five grandchildren; and sisters, Sheila Washburn, Connie Nalley, Carol Nalley, Debbie Clark Chesser and Kim Clark Ernst.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, July 17, at his home at 935 Lick Creek Road in Boston from 4-8 p.m. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved