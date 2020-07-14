Joseph Gary Clark, 69, of Boston, Ky., died on recently.

He was preceded in death by his son, Luke Clark; mother, Lillian Watson; father, John Sidney Clark Jr.; siblings, Helen Clark Godbey, J.D. Clark and Karen Clark; and nephew, Michael Godbey.

He is survived by his children, Beca (Blake) Clark Gordon, Justin Clark, Cathy Clark Enlow and Joe Paul Burton; five grandchildren; and sisters, Sheila Washburn, Connie Nalley, Carol Nalley, Debbie Clark Chesser and Kim Clark Ernst.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, July 17, at his home at 935 Lick Creek Road in Boston from 4-8 p.m. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston was in charge of arrangements.



