1/
Joseph Glenn Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Glenn Gray, 66, of Bardstown, died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. < br /> He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Thomas and Stella Lucille Reid Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Marlene Hodge Gray; daughter, Dana Yvonne Gray Wiseman; two granddaughters; two great-grandsons; brother, Boyd Gray and Gerald Gray; and sisters, Margaret Read, Patricia Frakes and Mary Lee.
Cremation was chosen with a private memorial service to be held at a later date. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved