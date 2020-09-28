Joseph Glenn Gray, 66, of Bardstown, died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. < br /> He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Thomas and Stella Lucille Reid Gray.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Marlene Hodge Gray; daughter, Dana Yvonne Gray Wiseman; two granddaughters; two great-grandsons; brother, Boyd Gray and Gerald Gray; and sisters, Margaret Read, Patricia Frakes and Mary Lee.

Cremation was chosen with a private memorial service to be held at a later date. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store