Joseph Kyle Franke, 17, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville and a sophomore at Bullitt Central High School.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Joseph D. and Patricia Franke; siblings, Rebecca Rose (Josh) Franke Alford, Suzanna Lynn Franke, Matthew Ray Franke, Haleigh Nicole Franke and Harry Taylor Franke; nieces, Tessa and Emma; grandmother, Patricia Estep; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other dear family and friends.
Private services were held at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway.
Expressions of sympathy may go to WLKY Wednesday's Child, Roo's Wish or Hope's Closet.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 23, 2020