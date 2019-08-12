Joseph Miles Sweat, 90, of Lebanon Junction, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Helmwood Health and Rehabilitation. < br /> He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Jo Sweat; parents, Thomas Jefferson and Louise Boone Sweat; two brothers, T.J. and Buster; and four sisters, Ester, LaVerne, Frances and Myrtle.

He is survived by his wife, Roxanne Noel 'Roxie' Sweat; daughter, Kim Johnson; two stepdaughters, Patty Howell and Kelley (John) Kelly; two stepsons, Charles (Beth) Gilbert and David (Rhonda) Gilbert; brother, Rudolph Sweat; sister, Fronia Huffman; a grandson; and nine step-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

