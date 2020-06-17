Joseph Miller
Joseph Miller, 65, of Knob Creek, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Katherine Miller; four brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Karen Miller; son, Wayne (Tammy) Miller; daughters, Shella Knopp and Betty (Matt) Collard; son, Michael (Megan) Miller; brother, Roscoe Miller; sister, Doris Noble; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home with burial in Miller Family Cemetery in Knob Creek. Visitation from 1-7 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
