Joseph Miller, 65, of Knob Creek, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Katherine Miller; four brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Karen Miller; son, Wayne (Tammy) Miller; daughters, Shella Knopp and Betty (Matt) Collard; son, Michael (Megan) Miller; brother, Roscoe Miller; sister, Doris Noble; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home with burial in Miller Family Cemetery in Knob Creek. Visitation from 1-7 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.



