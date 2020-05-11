Joseph ÔJoey' Mitchell Jones, 69, of Lebanon Junction, formerly of Magnolia, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was retired from Crucible Steel in Elizabethtown after 32 years of service. He enjoyed portraying Santa Claus to the delight of many children for several years. He was a member of Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church in Hammonsville, an avid reader and an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat and Indianapolis Colts fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred 'Wimpy' Herbert and Elizabeth Mae Sturgeon Jones.

He is survived by a son, Matt (Mary Ann) Jones of Buffalo; a sister, Marsha (Glenn) Puckett of Lebanon Junction; two granddaughters, Piper Jones and Scarlett Jones; a step-daughter, Candy (Bryan) Webb of Gallatin, Tenn.; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In accordance with the governor's mandate, private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, at the Hammonsville Cemetery with Bro. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia was in charge of arrangements.

