He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. A retired employee of Masters' Supply, where he worked for 25 years as 'the best damn steel pipe buyer in the free world.' He enjoyed fishing, golfing, social engagements, Churchill Downs and a diehard Cleveland Browns and Western Kentucky fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Cruise; his brother, Boots Cruise; his brothers-in-law, Bill Williams and Bo Phillips; along with a nephew, George Ryan Cruise.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Martha Cruise; his children, Katharine (Nick Skaggs) Cruise of Louisville and Joanna Cruise of Louisville; siblings, Sedonia Williams of Louisville, Mary Ann Phillips of Louisville and his 'onliest' twin brother, Pat (Theresa) Cruise of Shepherdsville; grandchildren, Katch Cruise and Grant Skaggs; sister-in-law, Cindy Cruise of Taylorsville; along with his Mangino in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Street in Shepherdsville with Bro. Mark Vetch officiating. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Special thanks to his Bosporus nurse Melissa Renfrow and nursing assistant Robyn Mathias. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Kosair Charities or Hosparus Health Care. Online condolences may be made at

