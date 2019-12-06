Joshua Barton Rutledge, 37, of Brooks, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jagger Clay Clark-Rutledge; and grandparents, J.T. and Blondie Rutledge, Gene Fryman and Melvin Blakeman.
He is survived by his mother, Lana (Michael) Kaelin; father, J.B. (Kathy Jones) Rutledge; grandmother, Betty Blakeman.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 9, 2019