Joy Elaine Fisher, 85, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Baptist Health.

She was a lifelong resident of Mount Washington, a retired school teacher and a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She was widely loved and treasured by her friends and family. Her warm and gentle spirit was matched by none. Joy was pure love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.E. and Bernice Barnes Fisher; and siblings, Sterling Fisher, Demetra Porter and Alma Moore.

She is survived by a niece, Karen Fisher-Brasher; nephews, Vee Fisher, Gregg Moore and Larry Porter; along with several great nieces and nephews, including Elaina (Lelly) Janes.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Bethel United Methodist Church or Kentucky United Methodist Children's Home.

