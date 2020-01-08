Joyce L. Owen

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Obituary
Joyce L. Owen, 86, of Mount Washington, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danna Hill Owen; parents, Emmett and Etta B. Smith; and siblings, Glenda Owen, Carol Coleman, J.W. and Paul Vernon Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Reed and Barbara (Ralph) Reasor; a son, Scott Owen; sisters, Garneta Ryan and Etta Rhea Coulter; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 13, 2020
