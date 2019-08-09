Joyce Teresa Riggs Tinnell (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY
40069
(859)-336-3836
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Joyce Teresa Riggs Tinnell, 77, of Old Cissellville Road, Springfield, formerly of Nelson County, died at 10:24 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her residence.
Born Oct. 2, 1941, in Nelson County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Susan Viola Kelty Riggs; a brother, Frankie Smith; and three sisters, Gerty Metcalf, Shirley Hall and Bonnie Harrell.
She was assistant manager of the Dollar General Store in Cox's Creek for 15 years and was a Catholic.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie Tinnell of Springfield; three sons, Mike (Rhonda Fleming) Tinnell of Springfield, Sammy (Peggie) Tinnell of Shepherdsville and Jackie (Dru) Tinnell of Lexington; two daughters, Peggy (Jerry) Mattingly of Springfield and Lee (David) Griffith of Versailles; four brothers, Everett Smith of Lebanon Junction, Billy and Danny (Ann) Smith, both of Bardstown, and Johnny (Kim) Smith of Boston; three sisters, June Gilkey, Patsy Johnson and Debbie (Donnie) Nally, all of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with Bobby Joe Mattingly officiating. Burial will be in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Harrell, Austin Tinnell, Travis Mattingly, Damien Lyvers, Josh Rogers and Johnny and Danny Smith.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 7 a.m. on Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.
Contributions are suggested to .
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 14, 2019
