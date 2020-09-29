1/
Juanita Joyce Miller
Juanita Joyce Miller, 86, of Fairdale, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Miller; grandson, Buddy Keith; and parents, Lawrence and Lennie (Hazelwood) Bacon.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Randall) Smith, Debbie (Roger) Keith, Donnie Sanders and Dave Sanders; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Jane Wilson.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery in Hebron Estates. Visitation after 3 p.m. on Friday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
