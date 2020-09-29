Juanita Joyce Miller, 86, of Fairdale, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Miller; grandson, Buddy Keith; and parents, Lawrence and Lennie (Hazelwood) Bacon.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Randall) Smith, Debbie (Roger) Keith, Donnie Sanders and Dave Sanders; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Jane Wilson.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery in Hebron Estates. Visitation after 3 p.m. on Friday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store