Judith Ann Greulich

Judith Ann Greulich, 71, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred J. and Lavenia Padgett Schwartz; and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Omer Greulich; a daughter, Angie (Jay) Blair; two grandchildren; a brother; and a sister.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 29, 2020
