Judith Gayle Whitaker Scott, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David B. Scott Sr.; son, Michael Colburn; father, Clarence C. Whitaker; and sister, Donna Rodgers.
She is survived by her sons, David Boyd 'Scotty' Scott Jr. and Craig Colburn; daughter, Lindsay Rebecca Edwards; mother, Mildred Wall Whitaker; brothers, Barry Whitaker and Kevin Whitaker; sisters, Norma Napier and Renee Garber; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with entombment in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 1, 2019