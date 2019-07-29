Judith Lynn Etherton

Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-543-6881
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Aloysius Catholic Church
Obituary
Judith Lynn Etherton, 69, of Mount Washington, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, with her family by her side.
Judith was a Catholic by faith and a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shepherdsville. She loved deer watching with Tom at Bernheim, always enjoying nature and had many good stories of her wildlife excursions.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Etherton; parents, Edward and Loretta Greenwell; and her brother, Richard 'Ricky' Greenwell.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with burial to follow in Deerhaven Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 2-8 p.m. and from 9-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on July 31, 2019
Shepherdsville, KY   (502) 543-6881
