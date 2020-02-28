Judson 'JD' Davis Garr Jr., 88, a native of Bullitt County, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.

He was born in Zoneton on Sept. 24, 1931. He retired from Henry Vogt Machine Company after 40 years of service and was a special deputy for the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department for 12 years under Leonard Light.

He was a Kentucky Colonel, one of the founding fathers of the Zoneton Fire Department, and a founding father of the Moose Lodge in Caroline County, Va.

Among those who preceded him in death are: his grandparents, Dave and Mary (Poppa and Momma Dave) Crumbacker; his parents, Judson D. Garr Sr. and Eva Crumbacker Garr; and his brother, Donald A. Garr.

He leaves in his memory his wife of 69 years, Josephine Conlin Garr; children, Michael Wayne (Bill) Garr Sr., Brenda Sue (Jack) Newnum, Dave Edward (Carolyn) Garr and Mary Anne (Steve) Cartilage; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends. Special thanks to Mr. Garr's loving caregivers, Pat Baker and Mary Jo Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, March 3, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday and after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The family requests expressions of sympathy go to Zoneton Fire Protection District or to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

