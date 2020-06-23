June Adele Arnold McGrew
June Adele (Arnold) McGrew, 69, of Shepherdsville, died on June 21, 2020.
June was born on Jan. 30, 1951, in Louisville to Walter and Jewell. She was accomplished in all forms of art, including painting, woodworking, floral design, photography and sketching. She was a hard working lady who loved spending time outdoors with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter French and Jewell Underwood; siblings, Sheryl French, Larry French, Keith French and Michael French; and the father of her children, Wayne Arnold.
She is survived by her husband, Steve McGrew; children, Keith (Denise) Arnold and Keenan (Lorie) Arnold; siblings, Gary French, Terry (Tay) French, Paula (Troy) Cheatham; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, at Mount Elmira Baptist Church on Mount Elmira Road in Shepherdsville. It will be from 4-8 p.m. A service celebrating June's life will be at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2020.
