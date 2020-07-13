1/
Justin Styles
{ "" }
Justin Styles, 28, of Radcliff, died on Monday, July 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Woods; and uncle, Donnie Styles.
He is survived by his son, Jason; mother, Tonya (Tom) Peacock; father, John (Norma) Styles; step-sister, Jennifer Peacock; step-brothers, Jayden, Jackson and Jace Styles; grandparents, John Devers, Dorothy (Bill) Whalin and Rose Styles.
Funeral services will be conducted at Noon on Friday, July 17, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, and after 10 a.m. on Friday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
