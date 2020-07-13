Justin Styles, 28, of Radcliff, died on Monday, July 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Woods; and uncle, Donnie Styles.

He is survived by his son, Jason; mother, Tonya (Tom) Peacock; father, John (Norma) Styles; step-sister, Jennifer Peacock; step-brothers, Jayden, Jackson and Jace Styles; grandparents, John Devers, Dorothy (Bill) Whalin and Rose Styles.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon on Friday, July 17, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, and after 10 a.m. on Friday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store