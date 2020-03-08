Kenneth Cox, 88, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.
He was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was also a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, a mason at Bullitt Lodge 155, VFW Post 5710 and Disabled Veterans. Kenny enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Cox; parents, Joseph and Hettie Cox; and siblings, Myrtle, Lorene, Hubert, Jimmy and Slim.
He is survived by his children, Deborah (Jerry) Whitehouse of Mount Washington, Michael Cox of Lebanon Junction and Andy (Stephanie) Cox of Shepherdsville; siblings, Gene (Phyllis) Cox of Shepherdsville, Helen (Charles) Howlett of Shepherdsville, Nora Skaggs of Shepherdsville and Wanda (Gary) Waggoner of Colorado; along with six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with Bro. Carl Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday. Online condolences to the family may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 11, 2020