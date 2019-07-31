Kenneth Lee Gilpin Sr., was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and was deeply loved and known as 'Dude' by the grandchildren.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retiree from Johnson Controls, Battery Division, Carnes Trucking and Jefferson Special Security in Louisville. He loved to shop the gun stores and be in the presence of his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orville Gilpin; mother, Catherine Clark; and brother, Henry Eugene 'Gene' Gilpin.

He is survived by wife, Anna Gilpin; daughters, Cathy (Ricky) Gilpin Stasel and Kendra (Darrin Ñ deceased) Gilpin Wheeler; son, Kenneth Lee (Marti) Gilpin Jr.; five grandchildren, Craig Wheeler, Toni (Jonathan) Wheeler Chaudoin, Dana (Nick) Wheeler Meadow, Aaron Stasel and Rachel Stasel; and two great-grandchildren, Addi Chaudoin and Ella Meadow.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, July 21, at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville.

Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.

