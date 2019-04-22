Kenneth Ray Lanham, 78, of Mount Washington, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Baptist Health.

He was a native of Springfield, Ky., a retired employee of Mother's Cookies and a member of Temple Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kaylee Jo Lanham; two sons-in-law, Michael Hulsey and Skip Vincent; his parents, William Arthur and Mary Bell Wigginton Lanham; and siblings, Ronnie, Will and Bobby Lanham, Patsy Milburn, Pearlie Spalding and Sarah Jean Shewmaker.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Mary Bowman Lanham; five children, Sherry Hulsey, Kenny (Stephanie) Jr. and Craig (Melinda) Lanham, Denise (Jerry) Vandevelde and Tabitha Vincent; four brothers, James (Paula) Richard and Jerry, both of Mount Washington, Jackie (Freda) B. of Salem, Ill., and Donnie Lanham of Clarksville, Ind.; two sisters, Betty (Roy) Boblitt of Willisburg, Ky., and Judy (David) Mattingly of Bloomfield, Ky.; six grandchildren, Christopher Carmicle, Cody and Brandy Vincent, Jennifer Vandiver, Quentin Lanham and Logan Dooley; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

