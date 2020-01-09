Kenneth Ray Sidebottom, 81, of Lebanon Junction, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Mary Lee Sidebottom.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Sidebottom; children, Melinda Sidebottom, Melissa Ann Sidebottom, Christopher (Deborah) Sidebottom and Michael Sidebottom; stepsons, Lee Stearman and Charles Stearman; brother, William Sidebottom; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 13, 2020