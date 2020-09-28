1/
Kenneth S. Masden
Kenneth S. Masden, 89, of Louisville, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by two wives, May Maxyne Greenwell Masden and Yvonne 'Bonnie' Tinnell Masden; son, Wendell Stark Masden; stepson, Pat Sweat; and a step-grandson, Matthew Willis.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina (Wilson) Thomas and Sallye (Eddie) Bradley; step-daughter, Cheryl (Steven) Willis; step-son, Steven (Susan) Sweat; brother, Leonard Masden; sister, Barbara Lane; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. on Friday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
