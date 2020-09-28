Kenneth S. Masden, 89, of Louisville, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by two wives, May Maxyne Greenwell Masden and Yvonne 'Bonnie' Tinnell Masden; son, Wendell Stark Masden; stepson, Pat Sweat; and a step-grandson, Matthew Willis.

He is survived by his daughters, Tina (Wilson) Thomas and Sallye (Eddie) Bradley; step-daughter, Cheryl (Steven) Willis; step-son, Steven (Susan) Sweat; brother, Leonard Masden; sister, Barbara Lane; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. on Friday.



