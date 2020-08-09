Kevin Joseph Cooper, 43, of Bardstown, died on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Lynn Cooper; grandparents, John and Mary Dale Maloney, Mary Catherine Stewart and Mamaw Knight; father-in-law, Bill Hamilton; uncle, Darryl (Carol) Stewart; aunt, Deborah McIntosh; brothers by heart, Eddie Mullins and Jason Thixton; and nephew, Brandon Rotenburg.

He is survived by his Fu Bear, Susan Cooper; children, Makayla Cooper, Todd (Heather Conkle) Cooper and Lane (Bayleigh) Cooper; bonus children, Adriana 'Dez' Mendez, Nathan Bowman, Jessica and Kandace Mullins and Tanner Cheatham; a granddaughter and bonus grandchildren; parents, William and Denise Maloney and Kathy Cooper; siblings, Shannon (Keith) Jett, Paula Poo, Tim (Tracy) Cooper, Allen (Angie) Cooper, Dalynn Rotenburg, Ron (Amber) Szelle, Kristina (Jerry) Van Der Weide, Nathan (Jessica) Szelle, Kyle (Heather) Cooper and Krystle (Eric) Van Slyke; many nephews and nieces and great-nieces and great nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Christy (Jeff) Peek, Deborah Elzey, Mark (Jackie) Elzey, Brooke (Jake) Harris and William Hamilton.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.



