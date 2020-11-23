1/
Kevin Ray Bailey
Kevin Ray Bailey, 44, of Fairdale, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
Mr. Bailey was born in Louisville on July 13, 1976, at Methodist Evangelical Hospital. He was a member of Trinity Pentecostal Church from age 8 months until 33, where he served in many positions of responsibility, including bus mechanic and bus driver, plus serving through the Homeless Ministry, which included driving downtown to the Salvation Army to provide the homeless with transportation to church, a meal, clothing and friendship.
Recently, he has devotedly attended the New Covenant Church of God, where he has served on the security team, as a church custodian, he helped with the maintenance work and in the food pantry. Alongside his family, he served with Elevate, a youth ministry in Bardstown for several years, where he drove a bus to make sure the kids could get to church for worship.
He retired as a machine operator/team leader after 22 years of service at LLFlex (formerly Reynolds Metals).
Among those who preceded him in death are his paternal grandparents, Hagan and Hazel Bailey; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Beckie Payne; and several well-loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 20 years, Kristie Bailey; daughters, Kassie Bailey and Kelsie Bailey; parents, Arvil and Juanita Bailey; brother, Brian Bailey; nephew, Luke Bailey; his buddy, his dog, Kasey; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Due to the COVID-19 mandates from Gov. Besmear, all services must be limited to 25 individuals. You may view a live stream of the funeral beginning on Friday at 1:50 p.m. and the link will remain active after the service as well. Look on Kevin's obituary page at subfuneralhome.com
At a later date, there will be a public memorial service at New Covenant Church of God. Please check back for services times when it is possible.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
