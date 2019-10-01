Kimberly Ann Chambers, 47, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Dorothy Graham and Clarence and Dorothy Wiedemer; and her stepfather, Larry Shields.
She is survived by her husband, Brett; daughters, Allison (Eric) Johns, Chelsea Keown, Devan Keown, Ashley (Bryce) Long and Brittany Simpson; parents, Linda Wiedemer Shields and Elbert (Robin) Graham; father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Carol Chambers; sisters, Jeanette (Pat) Salmon, Ashley (Dustin) Sowers and Jessica (Charlie) Chesser; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 7, 2019