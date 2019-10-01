Kimberly Ann Chambers

Service Information
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kimberly Ann Chambers, 47, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Dorothy Graham and Clarence and Dorothy Wiedemer; and her stepfather, Larry Shields.
She is survived by her husband, Brett; daughters, Allison (Eric) Johns, Chelsea Keown, Devan Keown, Ashley (Bryce) Long and Brittany Simpson; parents, Linda Wiedemer Shields and Elbert (Robin) Graham; father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Carol Chambers; sisters, Jeanette (Pat) Salmon, Ashley (Dustin) Sowers and Jessica (Charlie) Chesser; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.