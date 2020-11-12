1/
Kristen Michelle Farris
Kristen Michelle Farris, 33, of Hillview, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Scott Farris; and great-grandmothers, Hazel Mae Morgan and Lillian Keown.
She is survived by her daughter, Emma Michelle; her parents, Michelle and James Farris; grandparents, Beverly George, Charlie Morgan Sr. and Georgia Trafton; uncles, Charles (Misty) Morgan Jr., Dewey Farris, Alvin Trafton, Donald (Terri) Farris, Michael (Rachel) Morgan; and aunts, Lisa Morgan, Tonya Morgan and Debbie Horton.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, Nov. 16, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 10 a.m. on Monday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
