Kyle Edwin Osbourne, 36, of Lebanon Junction, died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virginia Dorman, Roy Osbourne, Barbara Smith and Earl and Ruby Moore.
He is survived by his parents, Karen and Archie Moore and Joe and Cheryl Osbourne; siblings, Joey (Crystal) Osbourne, Elizabeth (Matthew) McBroom, Lauren (Daniel) Brussell, Sadie (Nick) Jaggers and Lucas (Autumn) Moore; grandparents, Charles Smith, Roseline Osbourne and Robert Dorman; 17 nieces and nephews.
Private services were held at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 4, 2019
