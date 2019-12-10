Ladawna Buster

Service Information
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ladawna Buster, 51, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Montana Kerr; grandfathers, Thomas Casey and Henry Karr; and grandmothers, Agnes Casey and Beatrice Karr.
She is survived by her father, Homer Karr; daughter, Erica (Bub, Leslie) Buster; son, Brandon (Savannah Jadzak) Karr; sister, Nicole (Jesse Hodge) Karr, Melissa (Dwayne Clark) Karr; seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman Street, Shepherdsville, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.