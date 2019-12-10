Ladawna Buster, 51, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Montana Kerr; grandfathers, Thomas Casey and Henry Karr; and grandmothers, Agnes Casey and Beatrice Karr.
She is survived by her father, Homer Karr; daughter, Erica (Bub, Leslie) Buster; son, Brandon (Savannah Jadzak) Karr; sister, Nicole (Jesse Hodge) Karr, Melissa (Dwayne Clark) Karr; seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman Street, Shepherdsville, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 11, 2019