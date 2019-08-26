Laron L. Nunn, 86, of Brooks, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Mr. Nunn was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in Hart County, Ky., to the late Otis and Pauline (Jaggers) Nunn. He retired from Ford Motor Co. after 24 years of service. He was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church and the Bullitt County Board of Adjustment. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan (Weatherholt) Nunn; children, Kevin Nunn, Michael (Donna) Nunn and Joni (Chad) Nunn Collins; grandchildren, Shannon, Kyle, Ashton, Peyton and Grant; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Bayly and Evvie; and sisters, Audra Robinson and Joyce Wingham.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Interment will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.

