Larry Brown III, 28, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Garanita Heaton.
He is survived by his father, Larry Brown Jr.; stepfather, Kenny Heaton; son, Kaysen Brown; sisters, Whitney Barton; brothers-inlaw, Jason and Courtney Heaton; brothers, Cameron Blalack and Dawson Brown; and other family, Anna and James Craven; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Cremation was chosen. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 24, 2019