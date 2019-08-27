Larry Dunn Williams, 80, of Shepherdsville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Jewish Hospital South in Shepherdsville.

Larry was born in LaRue County on Dec. 14, 1938, to the late Jessie Virgil and Ora Katherine Dunn Williams.

He served his country with three years of service in the Army. He retired from Williams Monuments, he was an avid John Deere man, he loved his farms that he was raised on in LaRue County, he thought the world of his friends and neighbors and all the care they showed him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Ora Dunn Williams; and two brothers, Lyman and J.C. Williams.

He is survived by two brothers, Winford (Wilma) Williams of Hodgenville and Lewis Williams of Buffalo; three sisters, Juanita Sprawls of Hodgenville, Imogene Williams of Lexington and Jeanette Green of Springfield, Ill.; several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. at William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Steve Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Union Christian Church Cemetery in Hodgenville. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday morning.

