Larry J. Felgar, 78, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Signature South of Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murray and Pearl Felgar.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Felgar; children, Larry Mark Felgar, Michael Kirk Felgar and Amber Jael Felgar; siblings, Judy Romero and Cheryl Felgar; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Charles Hamilton Way in Shepherdsville. Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 26, 2019