Larry Lynn Lesch

Obituary
Larry Lynn Lesch, 63, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Bernard and Virginia Lesch; his brother, Charlie Breaden; mother-in-law, Martha Louise Wathen; and brother-in-law, Melvin Wolfe.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn Lesch; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Story and Lindsey (Christian) Pacheco; two grandsons; five grand-dogs; brother, Danny (Susan) Breaden; sisters, Pat (Larry) Grant and Linda Lesch; father-in-law, William H. Wathen; brother-in-law, Bill (Rhonda) Wathen; and sisters-in-law, Martha (John) Tally and Annie Wolfe.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. Visitation after Noon on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 5, 2019
