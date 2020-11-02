1/
Larry Thomas Scrogham
Larry Thomas Scrogham, 64, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Scrogham; mother, Lucille Douglas Scrogham; and brother, Ronnie Akeridge.
He is survived by his sons, Tommy (Ariel) Scrogham and Eric Scrogham; two granddaughters; father, Jimmie Scrogham; sisters, Janet (Thomas) Miller and Carolyn (Richard) Spatz; and brother, Donald (Rebecca) Scrogham.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with entombment in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
