Laura Strong

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Obituary
Laura Strong, 92, of Mount Washington, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard William Strong; son, Harry Wendell Strong; parents, David and Ressie Ricker; and siblings, Alamae Strong, Eddie Lou Key, Waylon, R.B., Carl and Bernie Ricker.
She is survived by a son, Steve (Cindy) Strong; two grandchildren; and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Step. 10, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 11, 2019
