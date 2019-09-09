Laura Strong, 92, of Mount Washington, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard William Strong; son, Harry Wendell Strong; parents, David and Ressie Ricker; and siblings, Alamae Strong, Eddie Lou Key, Waylon, R.B., Carl and Bernie Ricker.
She is survived by a son, Steve (Cindy) Strong; two grandchildren; and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Step. 10, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 11, 2019