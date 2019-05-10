LaVerne Shepherd, 81, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie (Shep) Shepherd; parents, Audrey Coats and Lena (McCrady) Coats; sisters, Juanita Ross, Wanda Clyde and Dorothy Hardin; brother, Junior Coats.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Joyce) Coats; a granddaughter; a step-daughter, Sonja Turner; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, May 14, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 13, 2019