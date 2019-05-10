LaVerne Shepherd (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Obituary
LaVerne Shepherd, 81, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie (Shep) Shepherd; parents, Audrey Coats and Lena (McCrady) Coats; sisters, Juanita Ross, Wanda Clyde and Dorothy Hardin; brother, Junior Coats.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Joyce) Coats; a granddaughter; a step-daughter, Sonja Turner; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, May 14, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 13, 2019
