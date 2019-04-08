Lawrence Raymond Ziegler, 83, of Brooks, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Frances Ziegler;parents, Lyman and Dora Ziegler; and several siblings.
He is survived by his sons, Lawrence Wayne (Madina) Ziegler, Darrell (Wanda) Ziegler and Phillip Ziegler; daughters, Frances Freeman and Tina Ziegler; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jo Coleman and Becky Davern; brother, John Ziegler.
A memorial service was held at Noon on Tuesday, April 9, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 10, 2019