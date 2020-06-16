Lee Roy Moore, 78, of Okolona, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Moore; brother, Charles Moore; and sisters, Shirley Stanley and Doris Hornung.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Moore; son, Lee (Dee) Moore Jr.; daughters, Heather Brinley, H Heidi Heineken and Jennifer Moore; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 3 p.m. on Thursday.



