Lee Roy Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Roy Moore, 78, of Okolona, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Moore; brother, Charles Moore; and sisters, Shirley Stanley and Doris Hornung.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Moore; son, Lee (Dee) Moore Jr.; daughters, Heather Brinley, H Heidi Heineken and Jennifer Moore; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved