Lella Fields, 87, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Hubbard and Myrtle Muncy; brother, Ford Hubbard; and sister, Martha Baxter.
She is survived by her husband, R.C. Fields; son, Randall (Tammy) Fields; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, April 4, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Entombment will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 3, 2019