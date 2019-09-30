Leon Sherman Johns, 76, was born on Feb. 5, 1943, in Louisville and died on Sept. 26, 2019.
He was preceded in life by his father, George Mentz Johns; his mother, Lucy Edna Rutherford Johns; and daughter, Lisa Ann Johns.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryle J. Johns; daughter, Rebecca Lynn O'Toole; son, Craig Sherman Johns; six granddaughters.
Join the family to celebrate the life of Leon Sherman Johns at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at First Assembly of God of Mount Washington, 12056 Highway 44 East, Mount Washington. Repass in the fellowship hall to follow.
Southern Cremation Society in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 2, 2019