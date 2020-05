Levi 'Brady' McCubbins Jr., 88, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.Brady was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War . He retired from Philip Morris Tobacco Co. in 1990, where he worked for 40 years. Brady was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and a Cincinnati Reds fan.He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy McCubbins.He is survived by his daughter, Nadji McCubbins of Shepherdsville; his niece, Linda (Jeff) Bryant; his nephew, Rob (Andrea) Raley; his great-nephew, Erik; great-niece, Tasha; along with his grand-dog, Zoe.Funeral services will be privately held at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com