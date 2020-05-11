Levi 'Brady' McCubbins Jr., 88, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
Brady was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He retired from Philip Morris Tobacco Co. in 1990, where he worked for 40 years. Brady was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and a Cincinnati Reds fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy McCubbins.
He is survived by his daughter, Nadji McCubbins of Shepherdsville; his niece, Linda (Jeff) Bryant; his nephew, Rob (Andrea) Raley; his great-nephew, Erik; great-niece, Tasha; along with his grand-dog, Zoe.
Funeral services will be privately held at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on May 13, 2020