Lillian Juanita Gilbert, 93, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nora Stasel; husband, Thomas Gilbert; and sisters, Naomi Gilbert and Gladys Riggs.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Pete) Scaparo; brother, George Blevins; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several other great-grandchildren. < br /> Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Shepherdsville Gospel Chapel, 253 Hester Street, Shepherdsville, with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Friday at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville and after 8 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 7, 2019