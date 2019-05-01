Lillian M. (Wells) Farmer, 88, of Louisville, formerly of Willisburg, Ky., died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius 'Red' Farmer; five brothers; and six sisters.
She is survived by her son, Fred (Lisa) Farmer; stepdaughter, Joyce (Bruce) Self and their three sons.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, May 4, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Highway 44 East in Mount Washington. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2019