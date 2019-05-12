Linda I. Collins, 70, of Okolona, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lella Dicken; a son, James Allen Collins; and several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her son, Quenton (Patricia) Collins; daughters, Charlotte (Michael) Duke and Jessica (Chris) Banks; brothers, Leonard Dicken, Mark and Jeff Collins; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 15, 2019