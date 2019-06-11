Linda Scrogham, 61, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, June 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Raymond Hazelwood and Hava (Dishon) Hazelwood.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry Scrogham; sons, Larry Thomas 'Tommy' (Ariel) Scrogham and Eric Lee Scrogham; two grandchildren; a father-in-law, Jimmie Scrogham; sisters, Lucy Thompson, Shirley Hazelwood, Rebecca (Donald) Scrogham and Barbra Perez.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with entombment in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 17, 2019